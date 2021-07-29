AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 43,033 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,033 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sirius XM by 103.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,702 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 471,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 171,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.