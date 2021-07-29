New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stake Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYMT. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

