Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 17,659 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $935.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after buying an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $14,522,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

