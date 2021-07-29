Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,522 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of NewMarket worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NEU stock opened at $311.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.72. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

