Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $938.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.