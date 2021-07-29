Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 269,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

GCOR stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

