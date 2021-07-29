Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,348 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

