Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,781 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $246,656,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $73,442,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

