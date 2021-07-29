D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,071 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTX stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

