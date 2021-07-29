Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.99. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $352,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $71.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

