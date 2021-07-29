Bitcoin Plus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,589.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $10.15 or 0.00025405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.66 million and $109,589.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00040237 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 163,785 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

