Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of FIVN opened at $196.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.57. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -277.45 and a beta of 0.50.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.47.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

