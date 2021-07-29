Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.
Shares of FIVN opened at $196.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.57. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -277.45 and a beta of 0.50.
FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.47.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.