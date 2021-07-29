Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

