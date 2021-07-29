Man Group plc Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,941,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8,166.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 339,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after buying an additional 335,459 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

