Man Group plc Sells 28,372 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 49.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,364,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at $28,473,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.