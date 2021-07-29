Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,692 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.