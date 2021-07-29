Man Group plc Purchases 153,007 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Man Group plc raised its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1,198.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,007 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.