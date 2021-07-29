Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 32,200 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

