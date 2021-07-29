Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 815,631 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 2,683.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $413.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

