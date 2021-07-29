Man Group plc Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,638,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $223.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.16.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

