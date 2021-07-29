Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.52% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

EWJV stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11.

