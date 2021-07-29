Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 13,237 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

Shares of AZBL opened at $26.54 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.