Jane Street Group LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

