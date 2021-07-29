Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $3,100.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,538.57. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

