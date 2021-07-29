Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 29,734 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.20% of First American Financial worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after buying an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after buying an additional 185,655 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,902,000 after buying an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,355,000 after buying an additional 133,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.77.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.