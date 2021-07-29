Bryan R. Martin Sells 509 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $13,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $57,287.95.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in 8X8 by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

