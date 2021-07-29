Bryan R. Martin Sells 509 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $13,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $57,287.95.
Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in 8X8 by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
