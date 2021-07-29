Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 18,149 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,520,539. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

