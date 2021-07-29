Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of 3D Systems worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,797.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,330 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

