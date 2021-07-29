California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.82 Million Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 318.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $47,310,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,094 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLQT opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

