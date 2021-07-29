California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,370 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

