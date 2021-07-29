Robert W. Baird Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $310.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.08.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $299.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $301.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

