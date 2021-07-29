Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Schroders alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on Schroders and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Schroders stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schroders (SHNWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.