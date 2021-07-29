Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Price Target at $29.14

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock.

NYSE CURV opened at $22.97 on Monday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

