Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQZ opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

