Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $327.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $327.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.08.

NYSE:ROK opened at $299.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.72. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $301.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,426 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

