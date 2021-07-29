Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

