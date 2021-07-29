Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $29,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,043 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.