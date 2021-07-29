Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.