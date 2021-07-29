HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,058 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NX stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $811.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

