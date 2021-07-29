Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

