Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $270.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

