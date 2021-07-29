Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,426,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $7,245,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,318,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

