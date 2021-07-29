Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,535,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000.

Shares of VII stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

