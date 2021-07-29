Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Catalyst Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $135.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBIO. Raymond James set a $4.31 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

