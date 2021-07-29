Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,950,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $169.29 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.