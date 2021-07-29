Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.54 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.