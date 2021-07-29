Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.