Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $41.68 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

