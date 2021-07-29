Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $4.81 EPS

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the lowest is $4.18. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $20.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $27.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.67.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $722.26 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $554.26 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

