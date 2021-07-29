Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.20 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.78.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

